McKenzie Family Donates $25,000 to the ANCA-WR

Laura McKenzie (left) and her daughter, Elizabeth Stanton (right)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-time supporters and benefactors of ANCA-WR, Mr. and Mrs. David and Laura McKenzie and their daughter Elizabeth Stanton have donated $25,000 to the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region to help broaden the organization's ongoing advocacy efforts.

“We are so proud of the work that ANCA-WR does to protect the rights of the Armenian people, continue the fight for justice for the Genocide and for Artsakh, and bring it to the forefront of human rights for all,” stated the McKenzie Family in the announcement of its generous donation. In the American entertainment industry, the McKenzie family is a staple and has made numerous, significant contributions to the progress of the Armenian cause.

In appreciation of this generous donation, the Chairperson of the ANCA-WR, Nora Hovsepian, Esq., stated: “Despite all the challenges of the last year, the ANCA-WR continued its work to advance the Armenian Cause at every level, from engaging political circles to expanding our media relations. David and Laura McKenzie, along with their daughter Elizabeth Stanton, have once again shown their dedication and support for our efforts through their generous donation."

David McKenzie is also one of the Emmy-nominated Executive Producers of Hate Among Us, a documentary that tracks the roots of hate crimes against members of the Jewish faith. In the coming months, his new film about the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh will be released.

Nora Hovsepian continues, "We are profoundly grateful for their consistent encouragement and their recognition of the importance of our projects, and we thank them as we look forward to proving that with the strength provided by loyal supporters like the McKenzie family, our work for Hai-Tahd will never stop.”

In 2018, in appreciation of all their contributions and dedication to promoting the Armenian Cause, ANCA Western Region honored the Architects of Denial executive producers and team, including David and Laura McKenzie, as well as Elizabeth Stanton with the prestigious "Excellence in Media" Award.

Both Laura McKenzie and Elizabeth Stanton have brought further exposure to Armenia and its people in addition to their work with Architects of Denial by highlighting Armenia on their respective travel shows, "Laura McKenzie's Traveler" and "Elizabeth Stanton's Great Big World." With their segments, through their experiences with the region, they were able to highlight Armenia's rich history and culture. Elizabeth Stanton is currently the host of the CW Network's hit TV show 'World's Funniest Animals.'

The biggest and most influential non-partisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy group in the Western United States is the Armenian National Committee of America- Western Region. The ANCA-WR promotes the interests of the Armenian American community on a wide range of topics in pursuit of the Armenian Cause, working in conjunction with a network of offices, branches, and supporters in the Western United States and related organizations across the country.