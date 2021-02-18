MODA Universe A Modern Competition Concept Launches in Orlando

Winners will be performing and modeling on runways throughout American and Europe with hiTechMODA Fashion Shows.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MODA Universe International announces their first four brand Ambassadors during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2021, Elizabeth Hernly, VA, MODA Universe Teen, professional dancer, film actress and model; Mirabel Schwartz, AZ, MODA Universe Little Miss, actress, print and runway model; Jackie Schiffer, New York, NY, MODA Universe Ms, actress, vocalist, singer and entrepreneur; Omayra La Bella, Orlando, Fl, MODA Universe Mrs, print and runway model, entrepreneur, and co-owner of Innata Inspired by Omayra La Bella Skin Care Line.

MODA UNIVERSE COMPETITION invites you to experience a true fashion runway; acting, pageant, dance, it is up to you. We are the only organization that allows YOU to decide your professional track. We encourage you to choose to focus on entertainment, modeling, dancing, signing, philanthropic causes, or a combination of all of them. Most organizations will put you into their box, but we want you to choose your box and we fill it with our wide network of resources. 2021 is the year to focus on your training and networking so you can continue opening doors; and when the pandemic is over you will be at your highest level of performance.

We embrace all. We are inclusive, not exclusive. How are we different? Our core team is comprised of women who come from all walks of life who have worked in, as well as educated and groomed women, children and men in the industry. We partner with professional women and men throughout the industry. We believe it takes a village, and with you we are the village.

The time is now to continue the work in advocating for positive self-image, self-love and self-confidence, while working to eliminate bullying and other negative things that are tearing us down. We can provide you the tools to embrace youself, and provide a support network that will ensure the sky is the limit!

Our prize package continues to grow with the addition of new modeling contracts, fashion photoshoots, invitations to walk in fashion shows, magazine covers, and so much more.

The competition is being held July 15 – 18, 2021 at the Hilton Orlando, 6001 Destination Parkway, Orlando, Florida. Close proximity to all attractions all Disney Theme Parks with complementary transportation to and from all Disney Theme Parks from the Hilton Orlando.

All contestants are welcomed, ages 6 months and up, to include men, woman, boys and girls are eligible to compete! (petite, curvy, runway, junior, teen, miss, ms, and international).

We have four main events. Chose to participate in any or all events:

MODA Universe International – Main Event

www.realmodauniverse.com

Competition Categories:

Casting or interview

Swimwear or Athletic Wear

Evening Gown (Teen and Under)

Red Carpet Wear (Miss and Over)

SUPER MODEL/MODA INTERNATIONAL MODELING COMPETITION – Main Event

Show off your modeling skills to become the International Super Model and win amazing photoshoots, comp cards, video portfolios, and travel!

Enter as many competition categories as you wish but register now and be seen!

Winners in each age division and each competition.

Each age division compete together in each category

Overall winners in each age division.

Competition Categories:

Fashion Wear Competition (optional)

Spokes Model Competition (optional)

Photogenic Competition (optional)

Denim Wear Competition (optional)

Pretty In Pink With Polka Dots Competition (optional)

Amazing In Black Runway Competition (optional)

Talent Competition (optional)

The International Super Model is the contestant with the highest points in 7 competition categories will win:

Modeling portfolio and video portfolio

Comp cards

Modeling contract

Invitation to model in Europe on the hiTechMODA Runway

NYFW South hiTechMODA Runway Fashion Show - Main Event

www.hitechmoda.com

The number 1 rated Independent Fashion Show in NYC travels to Orlando to showcase all designers and models on the Runway. Local designers and models are encouraged to join us.

This event is produced in conjunction with our MODA Universe Competition and our International MODA Model Competition.

Miss Global USA – Main Event

National Competition in Miss

Open to women 18 – 35

unmarried, may have children

Teen

National Competition in Teen

Open to young woman 15 -18

Competition Categories:

Interview

Swimwear

Gown

Inquiries on Miss/Teen Global USA email direct to MissGlobalUSAPageants@gmail.com

Sponsorship information email realmodauniverse@gmail.com