NYFW hiTechMODA Season 6 Light's Up the Theater of Fashion

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hiTechMODA Fashion Events returns to New York hurdling all the recent challenges to ensure continued exposure and a strong fashion presence for their sponsors, designers, models, buyers, influencers and fashion lovers.

Coming back to NYFW is important to me personally. My mother was from New York, my daughter, relatives, and friends live in the City or in the state; NYC is in my DNA. The fashion show is being held at the Edison Ballroom, an official location of NYFW years ago, and the production location of Ole Calcutta that ran for thirteen years at the theater. The venue has a vintage atmosphere, but with state-of-the-art equipment. I knew this was the location for hiTechMODA when I walked into the door to tour the venue. Rich in history, textures, the overall ambience created an environment that will provide our audience an upscale experience once utilized by a wide array of performers for intimate concerts and performances to include Music icon Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Rod Stewart, to name a few.

Season 6 is our largest season to date, with forty designers and over 800 models that will be showcased. According to Producer PS Privette, “this Season will clearly put us ahead of other production houses. My team put many hours into this production and the results will show on the runway. My goal is for the designers to sell their collections, and the models to be recruited off the runway. I tell my designers all the time, “you make a million dollars off my runway, Congratulations, it points back to me providing you the best platform to make that happen…and it’s the only place where it could happen.” Being a fashion show producer is a team approach, everyone has their role and responsibility and when it is effectively executed it becomes pure magic.” We have a reputation of honesty, hard work and caring about our designers and models.

A tribute will be shown In memory of the 9/11 Hero's at each Saturday, September 11, 2021 Fashion Show. May we never forget.

Join us at our Exclusive ticketed event: Friday, September 10, 2021. 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Lights Up Soirée, a 1920's themed cocktail party event and dancing in the Mezzanine of the Edison Ballroom. Mingle with hiTechMODA designers, other industry professionals, models, and fashion friends in the Mezzanine of the Edison Theater. Performances by NYC’s Guilty Pleasure Cabaret & NYC’s Jackie Schiffer

•Unlimited 2-hour open bar with top-shelf liquor, beer, & wine. Passed Wine, Speciality Drinks, Sparkling Water Butler passed Hot and Cold hors d'oeuvres & desserts handcrafted by Celebrity Chef Mina Newman.

The Edison Ballroom, 240 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036

Tickets for all events https://www.hitechmoda.com/nyfw-tickets

Showtimes and designers:

-FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10, 2021

11:30 AM, Kids to Go, Marc Defang New York, MODA Model

2:00 PM DressUPP with US, Mila Hoffman Couture

4:30 PM STL Fashion, Marc Defang New York, Daily Malong, Carlos Benguigui

6:00 PM MODA Haute Couture, Haute Couture Me by STL, Marc Defang Couture, Alexandra Popescu-York

-SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2021

10:00 AM Bel Ange Couture, Elizabeth Cordelia Designs, Hemistry, Jaylani's Boutique, Marc Defang

12:30 PM Marc Defang, Active Kids, Fernandita Salazar Fashion Designer, Camellia Couture, Mila Hoffman Couture

3:00 PM Marc Defang, Regina's Couture Remmi Grace Couture, AL + LU

5:00 PM Lauren Wall Designs, STL Fashion, Jeanette's Unique Boutique, Heritage India Fashion, DKDesignFashion

7:00 PM Couture, Cabriolle, EiffelBleu, Marc Defang, Ia's Threads, Kristi Vosbeck

-SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2021

10:00 AM Marc Defang Athletic, Yani Glam, Glam2Glo Designz, Deanie Couture

12:30 PM Marc Defang, STL Fashion, Glam2Glo Designz, Cesar Solorzano

2:00 PM 2 Runway Shows REGEN RUNWAY, Artisan Soul, Elizabeth Designs, Relic, Moody & Co., The Japera Brown Collection, Misfit Missy and

The Launching of NYC SWIM, Lauris Couture, Go Swimwear, Manduvi Swimwear

A special thanks MODA Universe Ambassadors, LIM Interns, NYFW MODA Models, NY South MODA Models.

Platinium Sponsors

New York Makeup Academy - Hair and Makeup

Connections Corporation - Corporate Business Planners

Marc Defang New York - Designer/Strategic Partner