Medisoft Version 25 Now available for Purchase and Download through AZCOMP Technologies

Medisoft Version 25 is finally here! For all who have patiently awaited its arrival, wait no longer! Version 25 is the complete practice management software for medical practices and professional billers. Increase efficiency, increase productivity and maximize revenue with AZCOMP and Medisoft v25. https://azcomp.com/medisoft/medisoft-version-25/ Check out the new features v25 has to offer:- Demographic information enhancements on real time eligibility checks*Verify you have accurate patient insurance information, including coverage, co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles and some patient demographics all within your Medisoft. These enhancements allow for fewer clicks and streamline your workflows.- Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Scanning*OCR Scanning of insurance cards and return of demographic information is just the feature you need in Medisoft to help you import digital text.- Enhanced ICD-10 Search tool powered by IMO Terminology.Simplify your workflow to document, analyze, and manage patient data to save time and maximize reimbursement. Medisoft v25 includes enhanced ICD-10 search powered by IMOTerminology.• Document and bill with confidence and ease• Accurately code the superbill• Gain insights at the point of care.- Insurance & Diagnosis Code EnhancementsShow up to 12 diagnosis codes from patient case on the Medisoft Unprocessed Transaction Edit screen when no diagnosis codes are sent from EHR or Mobile. Additionally, Medisoft v25 will now show insurance company codes in addition to name in Transaction Entry tab.- New CURES Patient Demographics ReportAs a non-certified product produced by a developer of certified Health IT, Medisoft is complying with the Information Blocking requirements of the 21st Century CURES Act by compliance date of April 5, 2021 with a new report: CURES Patient Demographics.- Office Hours: New Menu Option and Data Selection Questions ScreenThere is a new option on the Open Report list under the Custom Report List option of the Reports menu: CURES Patient Demographics. Additionally, Medisoft has added the new Data Selection Questions Screen.All of these have been added to the software that many have come to love and trust. Medisoft is the most popular medical billing software on the market and with the release of v25 its better than ever. Designed to support Independent Physicians, Medisoft is a proven practice management solution. Medisoft offers an all-in-one interface combining scheduling and billing functions as well as integrated revenue management capabilities. However, it is so much more than just a scheduling and billing program. With Medisoft EHR, you will have access to both the practice management system and an advanced electronic health record solution at a price that smaller physicians will like. https://azcomp.com/medisoft/ In today's ever changing healthcare environment, delivering the best patient care while improving and growing your practice can be a huge challenge. You need technology, and partner such as AZCOMP that will help you to deliver the best patient care without sacrificing revenue, profitability, or efficiency in order to succeed.Over the past 20 years, AZCOMP Technologies Inc. has established itself as one of the most reliable providers of software dedicated to medical billing, electronic medical records and practice management applications designed specifically for medical practices and health care professionals. It is one of the industry leaders in on-site and web-based technical support and training services for medical professionals and practices located throughout the United States.