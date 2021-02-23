QliqSOFT, Cloudbreak Health Remove Barriers to Care with Integration of Video Interpretation Service

The QliqSOFT and Cloudbreak Martti partnership is a great tool for us as we strive for health equity.” — Chineye Anako, Trinity Health of New England

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QliqSOFT, Inc., specializing in HIPAA-compliant clinical collaboration and patient communication solutions, and Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak”), a leading telehealth and video remote interpretation solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance patient engagement by reducing language barriers in healthcare. The partnership includes integration between QliqSOFT's Virtual Visit telehealth platform and Martti, Cloudbreak's video remote interpretation (VRI) service. Combined, the two solutions will ensure patients who are limited English proficient (LEP), Deaf, and hard of hearing, along with their providers, have access to high-quality telehealth language services in over 250 languages.

“Disparities in healthcare have never been more obvious than during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Krishna Kurapati, QliqSOFT Founder and CEO. “Telehealth has proven to be a great equalizer to providing that patient access, but language is a hurdle many have not considered, though numerous language access laws provide this guidance. QliqSOFT’s partnership with Cloudbreak will breakdown language barriers and ensure all patients, regardless of which language they speak or their ability to hear, have equitable, remote access to care.”

We are passionate about bridging healthcare disparities and providing Virtual Remote Interpretation at every point in the care continuum.” Says Cloudbreak Health co-founder and COO, Andy Panos. “That’s why we’ve focused our efforts on making Martti easy to use and easy to integrate. This partnership with QliqSOFT’s, and integration with their platform, will help to further address inequities in care while bringing language access to wherever patients need it. We’re proud to link arms with QliqSOFT and continue advocating for equity in healthcare.”

The inclusion of Martti is the latest enhancement to QliqSOFT’s Virtual Visit solution, which combines chatbot technology, text-based translation, and video-conferencing to deliver millions of minutes worth of telehealth visits to patients each year.

“The QliqSOFT and Cloudbreak Martti partnership is a great tool for us as we strive for health equity,” says Chineye Anako, Regional Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Trinity Health of New England. “Language access is so important to those we serve. We look forward to being able to reach our limited English proficient, Deaf, and hard of hearing population with telehealth will help us continue to keep our community safe, healthy, and well informed. This is the future of healthcare.”

About QliqSOFT

QliqSOFT addresses the communication needs of healthcare organizations via its secure, scalable, modular Virtual Care Platform. The HIPAA-compliant platform, composed of QliqCONNECT Secure Messaging, AI-driven Quincy healthcare chatbots, on-demand Virtual-Visits, and real-time GPS-enabled resource management solution Visit Path, delivers an average of 1.2 million clinical messages exchanged across the U.S. daily and more than 6 months of live virtual care performed every 180 minutes. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com.

About Cloudbreak Health

Cloudbreak Health (www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized patient and provider communication with the introduction of video remote interpreting (VRI), establishing Cloudbreak as a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak Health continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and bringing language access to the point of care, Cloudbreak Health seamlessly integrates their language access solution, Martti, into a host of platforms, including Epic, Zoom, and Caregility. Performing more than 1.5 million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month on over 14,000 video endpoints at 1,800+ healthcare locations nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7. Follow Cloudbreak on Twitter @cloudbreakhlth or the hashtag #HumanizeHealthcare.

Media Contacts:

Cat McAlpine

Product Marketing Analyst

Cloudbreak Health, LLC

info@cloudbreak.us