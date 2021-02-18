Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News: Kluge Prize Honoree Danielle Allen Launches Campaign on Civic Strength

Headshot of Danielle Allen with information on campaign with blue and red accents

A series of new events exploring ideas and actions to strengthen America’s democracy will debut in March, April and May with the launch of Our Common Purpose: A Campaign for Civic Strength at the Library of Congress. The initiative is created and hosted by Danielle Allen, who was awarded the 2020 John W. Kluge Prize for Achievement in the Study of Humanity.

This new campaign will feature public events hosted virtually on the Library's Facebook page and its YouTube site, along with workshops for K-12 educators to help educators across the country experiment and create new ways of making civic education come to life.

