Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 795 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,327 in the last 365 days.

Dolly Parton asks for statue plans to go on hold

The state of Tennessee was set to honour the singer and vaccine fundraiser with a sculpture.

The post Dolly Parton asks for statue plans to go on hold appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Dolly Parton asks for statue plans to go on hold

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.