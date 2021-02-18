Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Amazon just teased 3 new products. They may never hit the market

Amazon announced three new Alexa-enabled products on Wednesday: a smart sticky note printer, nutrition scale and cuckoo clock. But there’s a catch — the tech giant will only ship these items if enough people pre-order them.

The post Amazon just teased 3 new products. They may never hit the market appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

