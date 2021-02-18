Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Hearings Scheduled for Vocational Rehabilitation Services

Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation (MVR) will conduct two virtual public hearings on vocational rehabilitation services in March to gain feedback on ways to improve services for individuals with disabilities.

Input is welcome regarding MVR’s goals and priorities found in the current state plan.

Public Hearings Schedule

March 4, 2021 March 9, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Use this link to join by computer Use this link to join by computer
Use this information to join by phone Use this information to join by phone
Call 1-650-479-3207 Call 1-650-479-3207
Meeting number (access code): 177 243 9426 Meeting number (access code): 177 113 7745
Meeting password: s6bMDAkrW23 Meeting password: TndzVrAS496

                                                                  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Written comments must be submitted by March 31, 2021. Those comments can be mailed to Jennifer Kincaid, Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 1735 W. Catalpa Street, Suite C, Springfield, MO 65807; or sent via email to info@vr.dese.mo.gov.

MVR will provide real-time captioning of these events. Individuals who require additional accommodations should make arrangements in advance by contacting 877-222-8963 (toll-free), 573-751-0881 (TTY), 573-751-1441 (fax) or emailing info@vr.dese.mo.gov.

For more information, contact Jennifer Kincaid, Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation, at 877-222-8967.

