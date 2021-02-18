RELAX, DO SOMETHING FOR YOU: GET YOUR “BARS” RUN, LEARN THIS GROWING GLOBAL MODALITY, 28th FEBRUARY, NOOSA AUSTRALIA
This February 28th, Simone Milasas , bestselling author and Access Consciousness facilitator will lead a Global Bars class from Noosa, Australia.NOOSA, QLD, AUSTRALIA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of Australians embracing natural healthcare and alternative therapies is steadily on the rise. Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) is used by a large majority of the population, with the latest reports showing that two out of three Australians have turned to some form of CAM in the past 12-18 months — either visiting a practitioner or using remedies, supplements or self-help techniques.
One such practice, The Access Consciousness Bars, a gentle hands-on modality from Access Consciousness developed in the 1990’s, has seen a huge increase.
Currently, over 300,000 people have taken a bars class and millions around the world have had their bars run.
The Access Bars can assist in everything from better sleep, to less head chatter and clients have reported decreased symptoms of anxiety, as well as increases in joy and happiness after just one session.
This February 28th, Simone Milasas, bestselling author and Access Consciousness facilitator will lead a Global Bars class from Noosa, Australia. Whether attending in-person or streaming live from across the world, participants will get to learn the hands-on body process that continues to gain awareness across the globe.
The Access Bars are 32 points on your head which, when gently touched dissipate the thoughts, feelings, emotions and points of view that keep you having joy and ease in your life. (They effortlessly and easily release anything that doesn’t allow you to receive. )
Simone Milasas says “. I happened to stumble across Access Bars, 20 years ago at an expo. The first thing it did for me personally, was I started to look at receiving. My whole life I thought I had to give, and all of a sudden I was shown that I could receive. I honestly am not sure what i would do now if I was not getting my bars run at least once a week. I found out what it was like to be me. When I get my bars it is such a sense of peace and it helps with the short fuse and also you see possibilities instead of problems.”
The Global Bars Class is for anyone of any age. For those who have not found relief in other modalities like meditation, Access Bars can be a welcome relief from mental chatter that causes self-doubt and negativity and starts the process of undoing the limitations.
What is Access Bars?
Access Bars® utilizes points on the head to defragment the electromagnetic components of stress, thought and emotions, and has brought relief to millions. A scientific study by Dr. Terrie Hope PhD, DNM, CFMW published in the Journal of Energy Psychology: Theory, Research, and Treatment in November 2017 has revealed the results of one 90 minute Access BarsⓇ session indicating a significant decrease in the severity of depression and anxiety. Click here more information on this research and the full published article.
About Simone Milasas
Business mentor, best-selling author and possibility seeker. Simone revels in the joy of future opportunity, and knows that the prospect of possibility resides in every choice you make.
You can find Simone every week on her ‘The Choice, Change & Action Podcast’ available on her website and iTunes. www.simonemilasas.com
Details of the Event
28th February, attend live from Noosa Peppers or stream live across the world. More details here: https://simone-milasas.mykajabi.com/bars
