NuFlow Technologies Welcomes VP of Product Development
Furthers commitment to developing new technologies for pipe lining industrySAN DIEGO, CA, US, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuFlow Technologies is pleased to welcome Jim Foresi as NuFlow’s Vice President of Product Development.
Tom Bowman, President of NuFlow Technologies said, “We’re delighted to welcome Jim to the NuFlow team. His expertise in engineering and operational product development will help ensure that NuFlow maintains its leadership in bringing the newest technologies to the pipe lining industry.”
Mr. Foresi was most recently VP of Product Development at TriLumina, where his team of engineers and technicians guided products from prototyping, through certification, to high volume production. Previous engagements include positions at Sandia National Laboratories and Emcore. Jim holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in addition to a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Boston University and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan.
Added Mr. Bowman, “Bringing Jim on board is exactly what we need to further advance us in our industry and keep NuFlow as the leader in small diameter piping systems.”
Nu Flow Technologies, an Aquam Corporation company, has been a leader in the small-diameter pipe lining industry for over 20 years. It manufactures and distributes innovative equipment and materials to rehabilitate deteriorated or failing pipeline infrastructure, both inside and outside the building, and is deployed by hundreds of certified contractors worldwide. www.nuflowtechnologies.com
Aquam Corporation provides integrated infrastructure diagnostics, rehabilitation and monitoring solutions for water and gas pipeline infrastructure. www.aquamcorp.com
