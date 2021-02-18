Spotted seatrout opens March 1 in Western Panhandle zone

Spotted seatrout will reopen to recreational harvest in the Western Panhandle management zone starting March 1. The zone includes all state and federal waters from Escambia through the portion of Gulf County west of 85 degrees, 13.76 minutes west longitude but NOT including Indian Pass/Indian Lagoon.

The recreational bag limit for this zone is three fish per person, per day and the size limit statewide is 15 to 19 inches total length, with one over 19 inches per vessel allowed.

Learn more about spotted seatrout by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Spotted Seatrout.”