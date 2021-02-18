FWC Division of Law Enforcement achieves reaccreditation

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement received recognition today for completing the review process to maintain its accreditation status.

“The reaccreditation process solidifies the FWC Division of Law Enforcement’s commitment to the highest standards of service,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Protecting our natural resources in the fishing and boating capital of the world is a job they do second to none.”

The FWC was initially accredited in 2009. This was its fifth completion of the accreditation process.

“The FWC Division of Law Enforcement continues to maintain the highest standards of credibility, effectiveness and professionalism,” said Eric Sutton, FWC executive director. “Our staff work diligently to uphold these standards each and every day. Reaccreditation by the Commission validates the hard work they do and provides a strong vote of confidence in their ability to protect the public and conserve Florida’s natural resources.”

Florida law enforcement accreditation is certified by an independent reviewing authority, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA). There are approximately 240 prescribed standards reflecting best management practices that a law enforcement agency must meet or exceed consistently over a three-year period in order to achieve this status.

“Accreditation is voluntary but an important process intended to hold an agency to a higher level of accountability by an external source. We sincerely support the accreditation process as it has been an effective way to ensure that we are operating efficiently and providing the best service we possibly can,” said Col. Curtis Brown, director of the Division of Law Enforcement. “We are very pleased with the CFA’s determination that reaccreditation of the division was earned.”

An accreditation assessment team composed of law enforcement representatives from other accredited Florida law enforcement agencies conducted virtual inspections of the division’s procedures, policies, practices and equipment to determine compliance.