Gray triggerfish opens March 1 in Gulf state and federal waters

Photos: Triggerfish

The recreational gray triggerfish season reopens to harvest in Gulf state and federal waters March 1, and will remain open through May 31, closing June 1 through July 31 for an annual spawning season closure.

If you plan to fish for gray triggerfish in Gulf state or federal waters (excluding Monroe County) from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “State Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish.” Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Learn more about gray triggerfish regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Triggerfish,” which is under the “Reef Fish” tab.