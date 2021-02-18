Treasurer Magaziner Delivers Over $14,000 to Blackstone Valley Community Health Center, $3,400 to La Casona in Central Falls

This afternoon, Treasurer Seth Magaziner delivered over $14,000 in unclaimed property to Blackstone Valley Community Health Center and $3,400 to La Casona Restaurant in Central Falls. The visits are part of Treasurer Magaziner's new initiative to reunite over a thousand Rhode Island small businesses and nonprofits with their missing money.

"As Treasurer, my number one priority is to increase economic opportunity for Rhode Islanders, and that means supporting the small businesses and nonprofits that are keeping our economy going during this pandemic," said Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "That's why I was proud to reunite Blackstone Valley Community Health Center and La Casona Restaurant with over $17,000 in combined missing money. Every bit of relief helps these businesses keep crucial jobs and provide essential services like health care to the Central Falls community, and I'm glad I could do my part to help them during today's visit."

Treasurer Magaziner's priority is to strengthen the state's economy, and small businesses and nonprofits are vital to Rhode Island's recovery. La Casona is an iconic restaurant and important employer in the heart of Central Falls, and Blackstone Valley Community Health Center provides essential health services to its community members. Today's announcement will help these businesses continue to provide services and support jobs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The return of unclaimed property to its rightful owner is a tremendously valuable service of the General Treasurer's Office, and is especially welcomed and timely for Blackstone Valley Community Health Care, as we find ourselves in the trenches fighting this pandemic. We can use all resources, such as this unclaimed property, to continue this battle," said Raymond Lavoie, Executive Director of the Blackstone Valley Community Health Center.

The Treasurer is personally delivering checks to Rhode Island business owners as part of a month-long campaign to encourage small businesses and nonprofits to search the unclaimed property database at www.FindRIMoney.com to see if any money is owed to them.