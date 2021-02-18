Jackson, Nashville Supreme Court Buildings Remain Closed Thursday

The Jackson Supreme Court Building and the Nashville Supreme Court Building will both remain closed on Thursday, February 18, 2021, due to continued inclement weather. These closures include the Appellate Court Clerk's Office in both buildings. E-Filing will remain available. In addition, questions may be directed to the Knoxville Appellate Court Clerk's Office at (865) 594-6700. Oral arguments for the Court of Criminal Appeals Eastern Section scheduled to be held virtually will proceed as planned.

The Administrative Office of the Courts will be open and working virtually, unless an update affecting all state employees in Middle Tennessee is announced at a later time.