Dr. David Samadi’s men’s health book shares inspirational advice on achieving ultimate health

"The Ultimate Manual" available on Amazon. Read it and start your journey to a healthier life and a better quality life.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books on men’s health are not necessarily a dime a dozen. Of those that have been written on men’s health, they primarily address and zero in on building muscle mass and strength filled with plenty of exercise examples to achieve this. Few men’s health books however, provide the total picture of what men’s overall health should look like and how to achieve it. Dr. David Samadi , Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncologist at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, has taken care of men for twenty-plus years. He has always wanted to share his expertise on men’s health by writing it down in a book. Back in September, Dr. Samadi fulfilled his dream by releasing his first book, The Ultimate Manual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness.“Taking care of men over the years has taught me a lot about what matters most to men in regards to their health,” explained Dr. Samadi. “My book covers the health needs of men from head to toe with the intent of helping men achieve their best health ever.”This comprehensive guide, The Ultimate Manual, begins by looking at the status of men’s health in the U.S. and how men can improve upon it. Men may be living longer – thanks to advancements in modern medicine – but not necessarily healthier. Women living in the U.S. can expect to live a full five years longer than men living in the same country.“Very often, when men come to see me, their wife or girlfriend is with them,” said Dr. Samadi. “It’s the partners of these men who pour out their concerns about their man’s health. Unhealthy eating, not exercising, stressed-out, dealing with urinary issues…basically men who are ignoring good health habits and it’s killing them way too young.”“That’s why I’m here to provide men a scientific-backed resource for tips and advice on getting control of their health and enjoying a long, healthy life,” explained Dr. Samadi. “The book is also a valuable source of support for wives and girlfriends worried about the men in their lives not taking care of themselves. My book meets those needs and more.”The Ultimate Manual covers a wide range of topics in men’s health some of which include the following:• Practical advice on sexual functioning and health improving sex life• In-depth look at urological health including prostate cancer and other prostate issues• Exercise tips and examples of improving muscle strength and endurance, aerobic endurance, and flexibility• How to get better sleep and reduce stress• In-depth nutritional guidelines for men• A two-week menu plan for healthy eating• Simple, delicious recipes containing nutrients especially beneficial for men“One goal in writing this book was to inspire men that there’s a path to good health and it starts with small steps,” encouraged Dr. Samadi. “No one expects men to change up everything overnight. Establishing good health habits takes time but eventually they become of their lifestyle. But I need women who care about men to help me out. Together, we can do this and together, men can achieve their best and ultimate health.”The Ultimate MANual is Dr. Samadi’s book is now available online both at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Follow Dr. Samadi on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.Anyone wishing to learn more about Dr. David Samadi ’s new book for interviews or other media appearances can contact him here:Phone: 212-365-5000Email: dsamadi@drsamadicenter.comDr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

