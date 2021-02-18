Governor Statement on School Reopening Legislation

Today Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on SB37:
"Children should be back in the classroom safely and I can sign this legislation if it adheres to DHHS health safety guidance for schools and protects the ability of state and local leaders to respond to emergencies. This bill currently falls short on both of these fronts."
