Governor Cooper Appoints Jim Weaver as DIT Secretary

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced James “Jim” Weaver will serve as Secretary and state Chief Information Officer at the Department of Information Technology. Thomas Parrish has served as Acting DIT Secretary and CIO since Tracy Doaks’ departure last June.

“Jim Weaver is a seasoned technology leader and manager, and he is well-positioned to protect the safety of all North Carolinians while helping grow broadband connectivity across the state,” said Governor Cooper.

“It is an absolute honor to join the team at NCDIT to serve the people of North Carolina,” said Weaver. “I look forward to the opportunity and am excited to get started.”

Weaver is the State CIO and Director for Washington Technology Solutions, bringing more than 34 years of experience in the IT industry to the role of Secretary in North Carolina. His government IT experience includes serving as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Chief Technology Officer and the Pennsylvania Departments of Human Services, Aging and Insurance Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer. His expertise with large-scale modernization efforts have been nationally recognized three times by National Association of State Chief Information Officers and twice by Computerworld Honors. Weaver holds numerous ITIL certifications and earned his Certified Government Chief Information Officer qualification from Harrisburg University. Additionally, Weaver is an active member of the Washington Army National Guard.

 

