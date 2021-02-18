Declaration of State Office Closures in Middle and West Tennessee - February 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to continued hazardous weather and travel conditions in Middle and West Tennessee, including freezing rain, ice and snowfall, Gov. Bill Lee has closed state offices on Thursday, February 18 in the following counties:

· Bedford

· Benton

· Bledsoe

· Cannon

· Carroll

· Cheatham

· Chester

· Clay

· Coffee

· Crockett

· Cumberland

· Davidson

· Decatur

· DeKalb

· Dickson

· Dyer

· Fayette

· Fentress

· Franklin

· Gibson

· Giles

· Grundy

· Hardeman

· Hardin

· Haywood

· Henderson

· Henry

· Hickman

· Houston

· Humphreys

· Jackson

· Lake

· Lauderdale

· Lawrence

· Lewis

· Lincoln

· Macon

· Madison

· Marion

· Marshall

· Maury

· McNairy

· Montgomery

· Moore

· Morgan

· Obion

· Overton

· Perry

· Pickett

· Putnam

· Robertson

· Rutherford

· Scott

· Sequatchie

· Shelby

· Smith

· Stewart

· Sumner

· Tipton

· Trousdale

· Van Buren

· Warren

· Wayne

· Weakley

· White

· Williamson

· Wilson

State offices in all other counties will remain open.

All citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Thursday, February 18.

###