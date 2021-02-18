Calgary Commercial Security Systems Company, Supreme Security, Partners With CDVI

CDVI Commercial Security Now Provided by Supreme Security of Calgary

Supreme Security now offers the CDVI product line, helping Calgary businesses monitor and control how many people are coming in and out of their buildings

Considering the heightened need for safety with respect to the number of people in one place at a time, we are excited to offer this safety and security system to Calgary businesses.” — Ray Abbas, Owner

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Security of Calgary is pleased to offer the CDVI suite of commercial security systems. One of these products is particularly relevant to new laws on commercial space occupancy. CDVI's traffic light access control system allows businesses to limit the number of people inside the building at any time to facilitate safe physical distancing. With clear red and green LEDs to indicate whether the door is locked or unlocked, and therefore whether the building is safe or unsafe to enter, it could not be easier to manage flows of people into your business.

Many of use have witnessed the stresses of front-line workers managing their roles with respect to added sanitization requirements but also asking them to be the front line of security can be too much. Not all customers comply with occupancy limits, whether knowingly or unknowingly, and managing this traffic flow has fallen to service staff. With CDVI's traffic light access control system, technology can greatly improve legal compliance, safety, and employee working conditions.

About Supreme Security: Supreme Security has been a leader in the Calgary Commercial Security for over 35 years. Improving the safety and security of both businesses and homeowners owners since 1985 has been the main focus of what we do and it is what we continue to pride ourselves on. Our expertise in providing trusted custom security solutions and enhancements is what has been keeping our customers not only coming back – but spreading the word as well! Supreme Security can be contacted at https://supremesecurity.com/

