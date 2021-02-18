Lazy KT Designs, LLC launches Creative Crates
Unlock your inner creative with Lazy KT Designs, LLC's, Creative Crates perfect for the beginner to advanced crafters.SOLOMON, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of planning, Kaitlyn Black from Lazy KT Designs, LLC, is excited to officially release her Creative Crates monthly DIY craft subscription boxes. Delivered right to your door each month, easy to follow directions will guide you through a fun and relaxing DIY kit. Each month there will be a carefully selected theme meant to bring joy to your, a family member or friend's home decor.
Originally known for turning client’s artwork and photos into one of a kind gifts and keepsakes by printing them on interesting and unique surfaces such as slates, cutting boards, cake pans, coasters and mugs, Lazy KT Designs, LLC has recently expanded. By adding a commercial embroidery machine and laser, Kaitlyn has stayed busy creating gifts, keepsakes, promotional items, awards and artwork for her growing list of artists, businesses, committees, schools, rodeo companies and other groups.
Not long after adding the laser to her business, Kaitlyn began creating DIY kits in 2020 which were received with an overwhelmingly positive response thanks to her loyal customers. In the past, kits have focused on friendly yet spooky Halloween characters, a happy little "Welcome" Gnome and even a Christmas tree decorated in vintage lights.
While the base of the kits consist mainly of wood right now, Kaitlyn hopes to begin expanding into other mediums in 2021 for her Creative Crates. For $35 a month plus free shipping, the Creative Crates kits will include easy to follow directions, all of the wooden pieces and embellishments needed to create a fun home decor piece plus a few additional surprises.
Kaitlyn's kits can be painted, stained, colored with colored pencils, markers, crayons, etc, making them fun for people of all ages and skill sets. Young children (with Mom and Dad close by) have had fun coloring our Winter Trio Kits with markers, beginner crafters who preferred additional help during Kaitlyn's In Home Paint Parties all the way to 80+ year old women have successfully completed different kits, all of which have said they loved the experience.
For more information about Lazy KT Designs, LLC's, Creative Crates or for an interview with Kaitlyn, please write to lazyktdesigns@gmail.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.
About Lazy KT Designs, LLC
Kaitlyn Black started designing custom photo products after she was faced with a dilemma; how to showcase her and others art on different mediums. After five short years of creating these products by hand, Lazy KT Designs, LLC rapidly started gaining notoriety amongst the Home Goods industry. In the past eight years, she has expanded her business to add embroidered and lasered goods as well.
www.lazyktdesigns.com
