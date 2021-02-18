Eva La Cúz Launches The Jewel Collection of Stunning Handcrafted Dresses for Girls

Puerto Rico Native is a Third-Generation Designer of Beautiful Hand-Stitched Clothing and Showed for the First Time her Collection at the New York Fashion Week

RAMSEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eva La Cúz is proud to announce the launch of her latest limited collection of exquisite handcrafted dresses for girls, featuring seven dress styles ideal for any formal event in any season. The Jewel Collection, featured in the Flying Solo event during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 13, was inspired by Eva’s four children – who she affectionately refers to as her “jewels”.The one-of-a-kind creations have been designed to reflect the natural beauty and shine of seven precious jewels – sapphire, ruby, pearl, pink topaz, emerald, amethyst and blue topaz. The thoughtfully-crafted dresses uniquely represent each jewel through both materials and design, featuring stunning details such as long chiffon sleeves, sequin lace appliqué, elegant sequin lace, glittering sequins, full-length satin bows, playful twists on traditional cap sleeves, corset-style lacing, dramatic open backs, sequin-wrapped bows, breezy tulle, scalloped hems and more.“These are truly unique creations, and I’m so proud to debut a collection inspired by my four beautiful children,” said Cúz. “The vision for this collection is based on seeing my children as precious jewels, and how nature provides us with such beautiful stones formed from just minerals and rocks. Jewels come in all shapes and sizes, and much like our children, they shine. We want little girls worldwide to shine just like these precious jewels.”The Jewel Collection is limited to 10 dresses per style, with each handmade dress custom-made to a child’s specific measurements. They are made from high-quality fabrics, ensuring each dress is long-lasting for enjoyment through multiple generations. The gorgeous dresses were revealed during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, February 13, marking the first time Eva La Cúz and her designs were featured in the premier international design event. She is a third-generation seamstress, gifted with the talent from her mother and grandmother, who created beautiful hand-stitched clothing for their family in Puerto Rico. Established in 2017, Eva La Cúz serves little girls around the world from newborn to 8 years offering styles and garments for all special occassions.The Jewel Collection by Eva La Cúz is open for pre-orders beginning Saturday, February 20, and will officially launch on Saturday, March 6. Interested individuals can see the stunning collection and order online , at https://evalacuz.com/ ###View Photos of Collection here