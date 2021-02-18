Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Emma has launched a new Baby Names finder tool

Using real-time search and dynamic filters, Emma created the best onsite experience and built a powerful search engine.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emma Labs has launched a new Baby Names Finder. The free platform offers details and information on more than 2000 baby names, which you can explore with ease thanks to dynamic filters.

Emma has also launched his Baby Names Registry in French on their page “prenom”.

Here’s a list of the Top 10 most popular baby names in 2021 for girls and boys:

Girls
1. Emma
2. Olivia
3. Ava
4. Isabella
5. Sophia
6. Mia
7. Charlotte
8. Amelia
9. Evelyn
10. Abigail

Boys
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. William
4. James
5. Logan
6. Benjamin
7. Mason
8. Elijah
9. Oliver
10. Jacob

The team at Emma.ca identified a target market of young mothers. First-time mothers are more likely to need new life insurance policies for themselves and their families.

Emma.ca built its pride in building life insurance suited for pregnant women, so building a tool for soon-to-become parents was a natural fit. As CMO and co-founder Jacomo Deschatelets said: "financial education isn't easy to access, even more so for insurance. This tool is a fun and useful way to open the conversation".

Already at the top of Google rankings for some keywords in Canada, Emma’s Baby Names Registry has also been recognized by Webflow as one of the prime use cases of what Webflow’s CMS technology is capable of.

Learn more about Emma.ca, a family-centric life insurance platform that makes buying life insurance easy, affordable and accessible.

Learn more: https://emma.ca

Felix Deschatelets
Emma Labs
+1 438-806-7227
felix.deschatelets@emma.ca
