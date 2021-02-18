Disruptive Technologies listens to their customers
Disruptive Technologies will introduce QR-code support in Studio so users can scan QR codes directly in the web app.
After great feedback from the market, sensor QR codes are introduced to increase flexibility and scale easily
One of our core value propositions is to make our sensor solution as easy as possible”OSLO, NORWAY, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, is excited to introduce QR codes as a standard print on all available sensor types. This includes all future temperature, humidity, proximity, water, and touch sensors. Since the introduction of the sensor offering in 2019, the only way to identify sensors was in the Disruptive Technologies web application, Studio, by using the Touch Identify feature, which allows users to identify sensors by touching them. Now, through the introduction of sensor QR codes, sensor identification becomes even easier.
The QR code is a Model 2 type and contains the sensor ID. When scanned with a smartphone, the device ID will appear in plain text. This makes it easier for Disruptive Technologies’ partners to take advantage of the QR code and integrate scanning and identification directly in their apps. Later in 2021, Disruptive Technologies will introduce QR-code support in Studio so users can scan QR codes directly in the web app.
Sensor QR code scanning provides several benefits for customers:
*Simplifies sensor installation
*Eliminates danger for industrial customers who install sensors in high-voltage areas
*Facilitates the integration of innovative sensors with asset management apps that already have support for QR-codes
The popular Touch Identify feature will still be available for DT customers. This product update will not break any existing API integrations or installation routines. It merely is a viable alternative for sensor identification.
“One of our core value propositions is to make our sensor solution as easy as possible,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “We are grateful for the feedback our customers and partners provide and we strongly believe adding QR codes is the way forward. We have many other exciting ideas about how we can make installations even easier in the future.”
With over 90k sensors sold and a growing partner program of 50+ partners, the DT offering is constantly being reviewed, refined, and meeting the demands of an agile and evolving market. This is with great thanks to feedback from partners, customers, and industry experts.
About Disruptive Technologies
Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is the Norwegian developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and an award-winning innovator in the IoT market. Our tiny, efficient, powerful, and adaptable wireless sensors provide huge insights and are designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes.
