Excelize bags Delhi Metro Projects

AURANGABAD, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Aurangabad based firm Excelize dealing in Building Information Modelling (BIM) has been awarded a cloud-based Integrated Project Monitoring Software (IPMS) contract from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Ltd. (IPMS-01R/2020)

The Firm (as a part of Consortium) has won a bid to provide nation’s leading metro, Delhi Metro with an innovative software platform for Development, Implementation and Maintenance of the Integrated Project Monitoring Software (IPMS) for the Civil, Electrical & System Works for the upcoming projects of DMRC over a 5-year period.

The consortium consists of Aurangabad-based Excelize Engineering Services Pvt Ltd as the Delivery Partner, Delhi-based Mansycom Consultants Pvt Ltd as the Lead Partner for overall management & implementation of the IPMS solution, Chennai-based Nadhi Information Technologies Pvt Ltd as the Technology Partner.

DMRC teams will access the application using public cloud services to manage deliverables, resolve issues, collect field data, share files, submittals, drive project performance and get project insights using various dashboards. The software will enable a seamless flow of data from sites to various HQs and various project officials with personalized dashboards and appropriate interfaces with Autodesk BIM 360 Design models and Oracle Primavera project schedules. The solution will store construction time data linked to BIM 360 Design models for visual project construction monitoring. The cloud-based IPMS is expected to ensure timely and within-budget delivery of the various upcoming metro projects of DMRC.

Users will interact with the platform through a mobile app for capturing various data and photographs from the site. The project schedule and the 3D model will be inter-linked to ensure tight integration between BIM models and schedules.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Pratap Dhopte, Managing Director of Excelize Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have participated in the development of 5D BIM system at Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRCL) which has given us the expertise to enhance the development of the IPMS. Working with DMRC is a major milestone for Excelize and we are delighted to collaborate with Mansycom and Nadhi in this journey. We look forward to building a stronger relationship and participating in more such challenging projects with them going forward.”

Excelize Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. is a global architectural services firm delivering quality Building Information Modelling (BIM) & 2D CAD solutions to clients in India, the Middle East, UK and US. Established in 2004 in the US with India Offshore Centre, it currently has offices in Qatar, US, UK and India. Excelize is familiar with the standards and initiatives and has participated in the development of 5D BIM system at Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (NMRCL). Excelize is committed to helping owners, especially governments, in achieving broad efficiencies in the design, construction and operation of their built assets and see BIM standards as a crucial element to achieving this. This includes striving to keep alongside the specific needs and requirements of the design, construction, and operation communities to continually enhance the tools and methodologies to meet emerging needs.