A.M.P.S. LLC & Cardioline S.p.A. - New Partnership in the Clinical Trials Market
A.M.P.S. LLC & Cardioline S.p.A. together to provide solutions in clinical research combining software analytics along with high performance electrocardiographsTRENTO, ITALY, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.M.P.S. LLC and Cardioline SpA are pleased to announce a new partnership with the parties working together to provide joint solutions in the clinical trials market. This arrangement will combine leading software analytics utilized by AMPS along with the high-performance devices of Cardioline to provide an end-to-end solution for companies serving the clinical trials market. “Since its inception AMPS has been actively pursuing the compatibility of its software analysis tools with the most popular electrocardiography equipment available on the market” said Fabio Badilini P.h.d. F.A.C.C., President and Chief Scientist of AMPS. “We are extremely pleased to be able to now directly interface also with the high quality products of Cardioline.”
While AMPS has been serving this market since 1999, Cardioline is only recently entering this market, incorporating required security and workflow functionality into its device portfolio to offer customers a new option in the market. “Cardioline is excited to begin this new relationship with AMPS, combining best in class software analysis with our own best in class devices, to provide a full featured solution in today’s market,” said Brian Brenegan, CEO of Cardioline. “We see tremendous growth opportunity ahead of us and look forward to working with AMPS to further improve our joint functionality in this exciting market.”
About AMPS
AMPS is a leading edge software company providing software solutions for the display and analysis of ECG traces and blood pressure monitoring. Originally focused on the needs of Clinical Research Organizations and Pharmaceutical corporations in the context of clinical trials for new drugs, AMPS has expanded into the medical world with a set of tools for the healthcare market. For more information, visit www.amps-llc.com
About Cardioline
Cardioline is an Italy based company focused on diagnostic device solutions serving both global healthcare and telemedicine markets. The company’s products are focused on Resting Electrocardiography, Stress Exercise Testing, Holter Analysis and Ambulatory Blood Pressure monitoring, all tied to a sophisticated data management platform able to handle raw data of all of its device modalities. For more information, visit www.cardioline.it
