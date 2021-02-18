Trigg Laboratories Announces SaniMoist®

SaniMoist® 2 IN 1 Moisturizing Cream Based Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

A Revolutionary Cream Based 2 in 1 Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Sanitize often” has become something of a mantra in this era of Covid-19. While it’s necessary to keep hands sanitized to stop the spread of germs, many alcohol-based hand sanitizers leave hands dry, cracked, and irritated. SaniMoist® Moisturizing Cream Based Antibacterial Hand Sanitizers have been developed as a solution to this problem. The product is manufactured by Trigg Laboratories which saw a critical market need and stepped up to meet it.

SaniMoist® 2 IN 1 Moisturizing Cream Based Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer kills 99.9% of germs, while the soothing lotion hydrates and softens your skin. SaniMoist® is free from parabens and formulated to meet the preferences of highly discerning consumers. Premium ingredients such as pure plant-based coconut glycerin, aloe vera, vitamin E, mint leaf, lavender, and rosemary make them suitable for even sensitive skin and a great alternative to alcohol-based hand sanitizers or traditional hand creams.

The introductory assortment will include infused Vanilla, infused Lavender, and a fragrance-free version. All three versions of SaniMoist® are NDC registered, cruelty-free (never tested on animals), and manufactured in an FDA registered, 13485 ISO certified laboratory that has been trusted for over 30 years. Michael Trigg, CEO and founder of Trigg Laboratories explains, “Unlike traditional liquid and gel alcohol hand sanitizers which are harsh and have a drying, cracking effect, SaniMoist® 2 IN 1 Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Creams moisturize and nourish skin while killing 99.9% of germs.”

SaniMoist® Moisturizing Cream Based Antibacterial Hand Sanitizers do not use the traditional alcohol base to kill germs. They rely instead on gentler Benzalkonium Chloride to perform this task. As such, they offer outstanding hygiene without the common side effects. Your skin is left soft, soothed, and sanitized.

SaniMoist® is set to launch on two dates. February 18, 2021, will see the launch of an assorted trial-size three-pack of 10 ML pouches and 4-ounce purse, travel, or car size. This will be followed by the launch of the full product line on March 1, 2021, to include 16 and 32 Fl Oz economy sizes, which can be used to refill our 4-ounce purse, travel, or car size.

About Trigg Labs

Trigg Laboratories is the maker of SaniMoist® Moisturizing Antibacterial Cream Based Hand Sanitizers. Since 1989 Trigg has manufactured many nationally recognized household name brands. Trigg Laboratories products are manufactured exclusively in the USA in an ISO 13485 certified, FDA Over the Counter (OTC) licensed facility to ensure exceptional integrity, safety and consistency while providing maximum comfort.

Trigg Laboratories’ many products are available at major retailers such as Albertsons, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Rexall, Rite Aid, Shoppers Drug Mart, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, and Amazon.

Find more information about SaniMoist® visit sanimoist.com

amazon.com/sanimoist

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/SaniMoist

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/SaniMoist

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/SaniMoist