CR Clean Air expands engineering department with strategic additions to team

CR Clean Air continues to expand its bench of engineering talent as firm continues to grow.

We welcome their expertise at our forward-thinking company which is making such important strides in the critical issue of air pollution control.” — Diego Tebaldi, CR Clean Air General Manager

PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clean Air Group, LLC (http://crcleanair.com), commonly known as “CR Clean Air”, continues to expand its bench of engineering talent with the recent addition of a Senior Applications Engineer and a Fabrication Engineer.

Diego Tebaldi, General Manager, said that Shen Zhao has joined CR Clean Air as a Senior Applications Engineer. Dr. Zhao is a chemical engineer and materials scientist who, prior to joining the team, was a Research & Development chemical engineer at BASF in Hillsborough, NJ. In that role, he led the product and process development in their refinery catalysis division. Prior to his work with BASF, Zhao was a Chemical Engineer at Southern Research in the Raleigh-Durham, NC area. His background is focused primarily on catalysts and sorbents development for environmental and energy applications. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Sun Yat-sen University in China and a PhD degree from Stony Brook University in New York.

Additionally, Michael Maurigi has joined CR Clean Air as a Fabrication Engineer. He brings more than 30 years’ experience in design and manufacturing of treatment equipment. Prior to joining CR Clean Air, he was a Senior Mechanical Engineer and Mechanical Engineering Manager at Ground/Water Treatment & Technology, in Wharton, NJ. Maurigi brings experience in ASME code design and fabrication, as well as product standardization and product execution. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Science Mechanical Engineering Technology from Farleigh Dickinson University. He holds a Certified Engineering Technician credential from NICET (National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies).

Maurigi will work with CR Clean Air fabricators and vendors to sharpen the company’s offerings and presentations to its customers, and assist with proposal development. He will resource and evaluate value-added technologies to complement solutions.

Phil Reynolds, Chief Engineer at CR Clean Air, said “Zhao and Maurigi join CR Clean Air at a time when the company continues to grow fast and expand its market globally. They are a strategic addition to a deep bench of chemical and mechanical engineering talent which is what our customers value in our service and offerings.”

CR Clean Air is a global leader in engineered solutions for air pollution control and environmental compliance, designing and engineering custom solutions to specifically address the individual company’s needs in the most optimal way. CR Clean Air engineered solutions have applications across multiple industries, including but not limited to chemical processes and industrial manufacturing .

Tebaldi said, “We welcome Mike and Shen to our growing team. We welcome their expertise at our forward-thinking company which is making such important strides in the critical issue of air pollution control. We are making a commitment to expand our bench talent of engineers and designers who are here to help companies find the optimal solution to their emission needs. Our company’s ownership is committed to continue investing in R&D and product development in order to improve our capabilities and solve customer’s problems more efficiently.”

About CR Clean Air

The Clean Air Group, LLC, known as CR Clean Air, is a 60-year global leader in engineered solutions for air pollution control and environmental process compliance. CR Clean Air designs and manufactures a wide variety of equipment for industrial applications, supported by individually engineered solutions to fit the company’s emission challenges and meet required federal, state and local environmental regulations. CR Clean Air solutions also increase employee safety, recover valuable product, remove process impurities and improve neighborhood relations. CR Clean Air solutions can achieve up to 99.99% efficiency, zero plume and clean water discharge for almost any hazardous air pollutant. CR Clean Air sells, designs, and maintains Wet Scrubbers, Packed-Tower Scrubbers, Jet Venturi Fume Scrubbers, and High Energy Venturi Scrubbers to meet the needs of chemical companies or industrial manufacturing companies, and can provide any scope from the bare equipment through to fully integrated “plug-n-play” systems on skids. Headquarters are at Six Campus Drive, Parsippany, NJ and there is an assembly/testing facility in Teterboro, NJ – with fabrication capabilities across the world. For additional information call +1 (973) 947-8787 or visit http://crcleanair.com.