Hoyer Statement on Extreme Weather in Texas and Surrounding Areas

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the extreme weather conditions impacting Texas and its surrounding states:

“The loss of life and injuries due to the extreme weather in Texas and neighboring states is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with those families and communities that have lost loved ones and are struggling to get through this extreme cold, as well as the countless individuals working to restore power and vital services. President Biden’s emergency declaration, which he issued swiftly, will help state and local authorities harness federal assistance and resources as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

“Our country must address the greater frequency of extreme weather that has resulted from the climate crisis by modernizing our infrastructure and making it more resilient to extreme weather. This is a lesson we have learned over recent years in Puerto Rico, in California, in the Midwest, in the Mississippi Delta region, and now again in Texas and surrounding areas. Congress must work with the Biden Administration to make the necessary investments in infrastructure to ensure that all our communities are prepared for whatever challenges a changing climate presents. This is a time to act and be bold.”