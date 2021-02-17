The 2021 Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available below!

Please note the due date for applications is: April 2nd.

2021 Emergency Insect Management Grant Word Doc

2021 Emergency Insect Management Grant PDF

2021 Appendix F

The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted by the Wyoming Legislature in 2003 to create an account, and program oversight, to assist with emergency management of insect pests and insect vectors.

Funding from the account is allocated from a committee representing the director of the Department of Agriculture, the director of the Department of Health, the director of the Game and Fish, the Wyoming State Veterinarian and the Governor.

Insect vectors may include blood-feeding arthropods, mosquitoes, biting flies or other such insects that harbor or transmit pathogens harmful to humans, livestock, agriculture, livestock or natural resources. Insect pests may include grasshoppers, Mormon crickets, or other cyclic or outbreak insect species, in addition to incipient populations of invasive insects including fire ants and Africanized honeybees.

Any state agency or political subdivision (municipality, special district, county) is eligible to apply for funding. Approved programs shall receive not more than 50% of the total program cost. In special circumstances, programs for the control of outbreak insects may receive up to 75% of the program costs.

Additional clarification and requirements are outlined within the grant package in the link above.

If you have any questions, please contact Slade Franklin at 307-777-6585.