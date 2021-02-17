New opinion: Feb. 17

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.
State v. Bear King 2021 ND 16 Docket No.: 20200254 Filing Date: 2/17/2021 Case Type: MISC. STATUTORY OFFENSE (FELONY) Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: The criminal judgment entered after a jury verdict is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3) and (7).