Representative @CarterNordman's closing comment on HF 415 showcases that regardless of politics, the Pledge of Allegiance unites us all as Americans. This bill passed with a bipartisan vote of 90-3! 🇺🇸 #ialegis #iagop
House Republican Caucus Staff Bill Analysis February 16, 2021
