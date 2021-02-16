Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
House Republican Caucus Staff Bill Analysis February 16, 2021

Representative @CarterNordman's closing comment on HF 415 showcases that regardless of politics, the Pledge of Allegiance unites us all as Americans. This bill passed with a bipartisan vote of 90-3! 🇺🇸 #ialegis #iagop

