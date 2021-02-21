FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 15, 2021

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Events for February 15-19 Canceled Due to Extreme Winter Weather

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that all COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, and State Emergency Management Agency scheduled for February 15-19, 2021, are being canceled in the interest of safety due to extreme winter weather. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Parson here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov