COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Events for February 15-19 Canceled Due to Extreme Winter Weather
Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that all COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, and State Emergency Management Agency scheduled for February 15-19, 2021, are being canceled in the interest of safety due to extreme winter weather. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Parson here.
