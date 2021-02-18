Calgary Tax Consultant, Cawston and Associates Discussion on Recent CRA Locked Accounts

Bill and Trevor Cawston, Calgary Tax Consultants

With many Canadians locked out of their Canada Revenue Agency online accounts, a Calgary Tax Consultant discusses what can be done for the upcoming tax deadline

Many tax practitioners will now have difficulty filing returns that are due at the end of February. Hopefully the CRA takes this lockout issue into consideration.” — Bill Cawston

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier yesterday, the CBC reported an issue with the Canada Revenue Agency’s online portal for taxpayers. According to the article at https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/cra-accounts-locked-1.5916607, over 100,000 Canadians are affected. Bill Cawston, a tax consultant with over 40 years of experience working for and dealing with the CRA says the issue may cause serious issues for some tax filers. Even if the problem is soon rectified, there are many people with tax deadlines coming up in the next two weeks. Some complex cases require tax code rule interpretation from CRA officers and this option is now delayed.

According to Cawston and Associates website, they have “been involved in taxation for over 40 years. Our background includes audit representation, voluntary disclosures, collections, assessments, appeals, bankruptcy representation, and taxpayer relief. As a Calgary tax consultant, partner William Cawston spent 8 years at the Canada Revenue Agency. During this time, he was involved in auditing, collections, assessments, and eventually was promoted to Chief of Taxroll.”

Cawston and Associates has a history of handling complex tax issues with many cases resulting in their clients getting refunds instead of owing money to the CRA.



