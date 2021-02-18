Calgary Tax Consultant, Cawston and Associates Discussion on Recent CRA Locked Accounts

Bill and Trevor Cawston, Calgary Tax Consultants

Bill and Trevor Cawston, Calgary Tax Consultants

CRA Tax Consultant

With many Canadians locked out of their Canada Revenue Agency online accounts, a Calgary Tax Consultant discusses what can be done for the upcoming tax deadline

Many tax practitioners will now have difficulty filing returns that are due at the end of February. Hopefully the CRA takes this lockout issue into consideration.”
— Bill Cawston

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier yesterday, the CBC reported an issue with the Canada Revenue Agency’s online portal for taxpayers. According to the article at https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/cra-accounts-locked-1.5916607, over 100,000 Canadians are affected. Bill Cawston, a tax consultant with over 40 years of experience working for and dealing with the CRA says the issue may cause serious issues for some tax filers. Even if the problem is soon rectified, there are many people with tax deadlines coming up in the next two weeks. Some complex cases require tax code rule interpretation from CRA officers and this option is now delayed.

According to Cawston and Associates website, they have “been involved in taxation for over 40 years. Our background includes audit representation, voluntary disclosures, collections, assessments, appeals, bankruptcy representation, and taxpayer relief. As a Calgary tax consultant, partner William Cawston spent 8 years at the Canada Revenue Agency. During this time, he was involved in auditing, collections, assessments, and eventually was promoted to Chief of Taxroll.”

Cawston and Associates has a history of handling complex tax issues with many cases resulting in their clients getting refunds instead of owing money to the CRA. They recommend that if you were subject to this lockout and the CRA penalized you for a late filing then you should seek advice from a qualified tax consultant. Cawston and Associates can be contacted at https://cawstontaxhelp.com/

David Howse
Matterhorn Business Solutions
+1 4039918863
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bill Cawston, 40 Years of Tax Experience

You just read:

Calgary Tax Consultant, Cawston and Associates Discussion on Recent CRA Locked Accounts

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Howse
Matterhorn Business Solutions
+1 4039918863
Company/Organization
Matterhorn Business Solutions
5319 3 St SE #763
Calgary, Alberta, T2H 1J7
Canada
+1 403-991-8863
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Matterhorn Business Solutions is a Calgary Marketing Services and Business Consulting company. We provide integrated digital marketing services from Google Ad campaigns, social media services, search engine optimization (SEO), website design, video production and more. Our business consulting side focuses on business plan writing, feasibility studies, viability studies, and market research.

Calgary Marketing Services

More From This Author
Calgary Tax Consultant, Cawston and Associates Discussion on Recent CRA Locked Accounts
Calgary Commercial Security Systems Company, Supreme Security, Partners With CDVI
Social Media Hammer Sets New Bulk Upload CSV Speed Record
View All Stories From This Author