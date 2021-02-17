Associa Cares Funds Available for Texas Winter Storm Relief

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, has earmarked up to $25,000 to assist homeowners in Texas and neighboring states impacted by recent storms through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



The rare winter storms have residents battling unprecedented snow, ice, and bitterly cold temperatures that have left more than 4 million people without power and put all 254 Texas counties under a winter storm warning. To help residents cope with losses and needs caused by the historic low temperatures, Associa has made the earmark of funds available through March 16, 2021.



“Associa Cares has always been committed to serving those facing disaster and unforeseen circumstances,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa Cares president. “For many in Texas and surrounding states, that time is now. As a Dallas-based company, Associa knows first-hand the devastating aftermath of the storm and understands the importance of helping those impacted by recent record-breaking winter conditions. The donated funds will help with initial relief efforts and be available for direct grants for those who have been displaced by rolling-blackouts, frozen pipes, and more.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



