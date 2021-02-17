James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Provides Preliminary Information on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) today announced preliminary financial results in advance of its full quarterly and full year earnings to be released on February 25, 2021.



The Company expects to report full year 2020 Net Income of between $4 million and $5 million, and full year 2020 Adjusted Net Operating Income of between $18 million and $22 million. The Combined Ratio for the full year is expected to be between 105-107%. Growth in Core (Non-Commercial Auto) Excess and Surplus Lines (“E&S”) Gross Premium Written is 29% as compared to the prior year. Tangible Book Value per Share increased 9% from December 31, 2019, before the deduction of dividends.

The above results are inclusive of unfavorable development of prior year loss reserves of between $85 million and $90 million during the fourth quarter. The unfavorable development is concentrated in the Company’s Commercial Auto division within its E&S segment and its Casualty Re segment, with an offset of positive development in its Core E&S and Specialty Admitted Insurance segment.

“We experienced a significant increase in reported losses in two areas of our Company – one large Commercial Auto account in runoff, and in our Casualty Reinsurance segment – and have meaningfully strengthened reserves in response”, said James River CEO Frank D’Orazio. “With this strengthening of prior year reserves, I believe our franchise is extremely well positioned to continue to take advantage of compelling market conditions across our business. Our Core E&S business, where we have earned attractive returns for many years, and our fronting business within our Specialty Admitted Insurance segment, present us with very attractive opportunities to put capital to work, driven by a continued attractive rate environment.”

adjusted net operating income, tangible equity, and pre-dividend tangible equity per share

forward-looking statements

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Adjusted Net Operating Income

We define adjusted net operating income as net income excluding net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, as well as non-operating expenses including those that relate to due diligence costs for various merger and acquisition activities, professional fees related to the filing of registration statements for the sale of our securities, and costs associated with former employees. We use adjusted net operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted net operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of adjusted net operating income may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Our net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 reconciles to our adjusted net operating income as follows (in thousands):

Range Low High Net income as reported $ 4,000 $ 5,000 Net realized and unrealized losses on investments 13,000 15,000 Other expenses 1,000 2,000 Adjusted Net Operating Income $ 18,000 $ 22,000

Tangible Equity (per Share) and Pre-Dividend Tangible Equity (per Share)

We define tangible equity as shareholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets (net of amortization). Our definition of tangible equity may not be comparable to that of other companies, and it should not be viewed as a substitute for shareholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. The following table reconciles shareholders’ equity to tangible equity for December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and reconciles tangible equity to tangible equity before dividends for December 31, 2020.

Range Low

12/31/2020 High

12/31/2020 ($ in thousands, except for share data) Equity

Equity per

share Equity

Equity per

share

Shareholders’ equity $ 794,784 $ 25.93 $ 795,784 $ 25.96 Goodwill and intangible assets 218,233 7.12 218,233 7.12 Tangible equity $ 576,551 $ 18.81 $ 577,551 $ 18.84 Dividends to shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 37,091 1.20 37,091 1.20 Pre-dividend tangible equity $ 613,642 $ 20.01 $ 614,642 $ 20.04 12/31/2019 ($ in thousands, except for share data) Equity

Equity per

share Shareholders’ equity $ 778,581 $ 25.59 Goodwill and intangible assets 218,771 7.19 Tangible equity $ 559,810 $ 18.40

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. The Company tends to focus on accounts associated with small or medium-sized businesses in each of its segments. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.



