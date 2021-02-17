March 25th is “Out of Office” Day

Bryce Custer is the ‘Go-to-Guy’ in the Appalachian Basin. He’s helped a number of international companies find sites in the Basin” — Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories

On that date, at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, WV, the Second Annual Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference will offer attendees – both in-person and virtually – an inside look at what is available, and what is happening in terms of activity within the Basin.

On that date, at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, WV, the Second Annual Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference will offer attendees – both in-person and virtually – an inside look at what is available, and what is happening in terms of activity within the Basin.

The all-day program is presented by Shale Directories. “Bryce Custer is the ‘Go-to-Guy’ in the Appalachian Basin. He’s helped a number of international companies find sites in the Basin,” said Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories.

“For those people looking to gain a perspective on real estate throughout the Ohio River Corridor (and the Basin as a whole), should attend this conference,” said Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, Broker, Petrochemical & Energy Services in Ohio and West Virginia, and part of the NAI Spring commercial real estate office, in Canton, Ohio. He also is owner of Ohio River Corridor LLC (a consulting and development company).

The long-time real estate broker will end the day-long conference with a presentation entitled “The Future of Development of the Appalachian Basin.”

Custer focuses primarily on the Ohio River Corridor, from Pittsburgh in the north, to southern Ohio and West Virginia. And why not? With the ongoing growth in the Utica and Marcellus Shale plays, and the attendant petrochemicals industry expansion, riverfront properties are in high demand.

According to Canadian marketing research organization Precedence Research the Petrochemical market is expected to grow by $276 billion this decade (from $453 to $729 billion).

But O&G and petchem are not the only industries looking for deals, according to Custer. “We are seeing plastics activity throughout the area,” he said. “We are also representing traditional manufacturing and distribution in counties throughout the region as well as barge and rail facilities on the Ohio River from Chester, West Virginia, south to South Point, Ohio.”

The No. 1 misconception potential possible clients have concerning the Ohio River Corridor is there is a shortage of suitable sites along river. Custer spends a great deal of time correcting this misconception.

“We have sites, but we have to be creative,” Custer said. “A client may have to utilize the Ohio River, so they need river accessibility, but they don’t really need a site right along the river.”