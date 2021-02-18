Cumulus Global Recognized as a Pioneer on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 List

Cloud Forward solutions recognized for helping businesses survive and thrive.

WESTBOROUGH, MA, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has again named Cumulus Global to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. The annual list recognizes leading North American solution providers that demonstrate innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help businesses and their teams improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of new IT solutions while maximizing their return on IT investments. CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market’s key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need.

“We are grateful for the award as a continued recognition of our commitment to helping small and midsize businesses attain their goals and objectives,” stated Cumulus Global CEO Allen Falcon. “With the added challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, our success, and our customers’ success, would not be possible without creative and innovative solutions, robust vendor relationships, and a team that puts our customers first.”

With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, Manage Service Providers (MSPs) are an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business and balancing priorities and budgets.

“Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.”

Cumulus Global, as a Managed Cloud Solution Provider, matches the best aspects of MSP services with a “cloud-first” perspective. Leveraging the economies of cloud computing, Cumulus Global offers these robust, secure services at costs below traditional IT services for small and midsize businesses.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About The Channel Company (www.thechannelcompany.com)

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

About Cumulus Global (www.cumulusglobal.com)

The outcomes you want -- business, operational, technological -- drive our passion. We help small and midsize organizations, like yours, get more value from your existing IT and new cloud computing services. By first understanding your business, we align solutions with your goals and objectives. We design, deploy, and manage secure, cloud forward solutions that empower your team and give you a competitive advantage. We partner with Microsoft, Google, and dozens of other vendors to match you with the right technologies and services. We stay with you for the long haul, managing your services, supporting your team, and keeping your IT services in sync with your changing business needs and priorities.

