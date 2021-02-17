Vaccine that Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received has won a major Award
DUBAI, UAE, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinopharm, the Chinese vaccine that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE; and Ruler of Dubai received in November, 2020, has won Innovation and Wisdom Award. The Award ceremony of the International Innovation and Wisdom Awards, will be held at Address Dubai Marina, Dubai on 31st March, 2021.
The vision of Sheikh Mohammed was paramount in alleviating fears of vaccines for millions of people emanating from fake news and conspiracy theories. Sinopharm has proven to be a safe vaccine with an efficacy of 86 percent.
International Innovation and Wisdom Awards recognizes Visionaries and Innovators of the hub while promoting Dubai as the innovation and wisdom hub and bringing foreign investors to Dubai.
www.iiawac.com
Masaud Khan
