Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,954 in the last 365 days.

Vaccine that Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received has won a major Award

DUBAI, UAE, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinopharm, the Chinese vaccine that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE; and Ruler of Dubai received in November, 2020, has won Innovation and Wisdom Award. The Award ceremony of the International Innovation and Wisdom Awards, will be held at Address Dubai Marina, Dubai on 31st March, 2021.

The vision of Sheikh Mohammed was paramount in alleviating fears of vaccines for millions of people emanating from fake news and conspiracy theories. Sinopharm has proven to be a safe vaccine with an efficacy of 86 percent.

International Innovation and Wisdom Awards recognizes Visionaries and Innovators of the hub while promoting Dubai as the innovation and wisdom hub and bringing foreign investors to Dubai.

www.iiawac.com

Masaud Khan
MK Works
+48 518 267 016
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Vaccine that Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum received has won a major Award

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.