Cultural Affairs Division Celebrates Women’s History

(DOVER, Del. — Feb. 16, 2021) — During the month of March 2021, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be offering three virtual programs streamed live on the Web. Two of these programs will be presented in commemoration of National Women’s History Month, an opportunity to honor and celebrate women’s lives and historic achievements. All programs are free and open to the public. Go to the following for additional information and registration instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2021/02/15/hca-womens-history-month-2021.

(Foreground) Four members of the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware’s Elders Council. From left: Theo Braunskill, Doris Driggus-Cooper, Julia Cuyjet-Davis and Joyce Brown. Braunskill will be participating in the program “First Women of the First State” on March 20, 2021.

Live virtual programs in March 2021

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 “Trivia Nights.” Virtual program hosted by the John Dickinson Plantation and the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve featuring science, history, art and more. Interactive program hosted live on Webex. Registration required by Feb. 23, 2021. 6 p.m. 302-739-3277 or mailto:JDPmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, March 20, 2021 “The First Women of the First State.” Virtual program from The Old State House in which Theo Braunskill, Elders Council member of the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware, museum Site Manager Nena Todd and division Curator of Education Vertie Lee discuss the role of women past and present in Lenapé culture. The conversation will also include a look at contemporary life in Delaware’s two state-recognized tribes — the Lenapé and the Nanticoke. Presented in celebration of Women’s History Month. Program streamed live via Zoom. 2 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, March 25, 2021 “Lasting Legacy Honoring the Nanticoke Indian Tribe.” Virtual program from the Zwaanendael Museum featuring Bonnie Hall, a member of the Nanticoke Indian Association, discussing the efforts that she led in placing a historical marker in Cupola Park in Millsboro, Del. honoring the contributions, history and culture of the Nanticoke. Presented in celebration of National Women’s History Month. Program streamed live via Zoom. 3:30 p.m. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware—the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum—tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits, and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

