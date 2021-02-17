Indoor Family Entertainment Centers, Camps and More Reopening

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that indoor family entertainment centers and places of amusement can open with a 25 percent capacity limit beginning Friday, March 26. Outdoor amusement parks can open with a 33 percent capacity limit beginning Friday, April 9. All facilities must submit reopening plans with health protocols to the local health department. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all customers and staff, and customers will be required to have a health screening with temperature checks prior to entry. Additionally, day and overnight summer camps in New York State can begin to plan for reopening. The Department of Health will issue specific reopening guidance, including details on timing, in the coming weeks.

"In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts," Governor Cuomo said. "With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place. As we've said time and time again, our success will be dictated by our actions and as long as we stay united and keep carrying this momentum forward in a positive direction, we will be able to see more and more sectors of our economy reopen."

In addition to face coverings, social distancing and mandatory health screenings, all indoor family and entertainment centers and places of amusement, and outdoor amusement parks, must follow the below guidelines:

Contact information must be collected from each party to inform contact tracing, if needed;

High-touch areas, attractions, and rides must be cleaned and disinfected frequently throughout the day;

Attractions must close if they cannot ensure distancing and be frequently cleaned/disinfected;

Sufficient staff must be deployed to enforce compliance with rules, including capacity, distancing and face coverings;

Tickets should be sold in advance, and entry/exit and waiting times should be staggered to avoid congestion;

Indoor areas must meet enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards; and

Retail, food services and recreational activities must abide by all State-issued guidance.