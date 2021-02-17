New York Festivals Advertising Awards 2021 Executive Jury Confirms 25 Members: Ralf Heuel is Jury President
2021 NYF Executive Jury President, Ralf Heuel, Chief Creative Officer and Partner of Grabarz & Partner
New York Festivals Advertising Awards taps 25 leaders from 5 Continents to Join the 2021 Executive Jury
Keep your respect for the work, keep your mind open, and look for the best pieces of work.”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards announced the 25-member 2021 NYF Executive Jury of international award-winning creative leaders to judge entries submitted into New York Festivals Advertising Awards.
— Ralf Heuel, CCO & Partner, Grabarz & Partner
Executive Jury President, Ralf Heuel, Chief Creative Officer and Partner of Grabarz & Partner Germany will preside over this elite panel of Chief Creative Officers and Executive Creative Directors from around the globe.
With 28 years of industry experience, Ralf brings both leadership and creativity to the role of Executive Jury President. Previously as a Creative Director, and then as CCO, Ralf made the agency one of the most creative locations in the country, in the process repeatedly propelling Grabarz & Partner into the top five of the most creative German agencies.
Ralf had this to say about the key elements that will set the tone for the Executive Jury judging sessions, “Keep your respect for the work, keep your mind open, and look for the best pieces of work.”
His dedication to respecting the work, combined with his understanding of the creative process will ensure that Ralf will set a tone of objectivity making sure that all global work will be judged with fair and meticulous attention.
“We’re thrilled that Ralf Heuel will lead this year’s Executive Jury,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “With a reputation as an innovative leader known for ground-breaking creative, he will lead the Executive Jury of 24 creative minds dedicated to the quality and aesthetic of creative advertising to select this year’s award-winning work as well as the newly unveiled special awards, the Pivot and the Signal.”
“I love it (Signal Award) because it is not disconnected from the world we live in; it is highly connected to the situation we are in and that is what makes advertising and communication relevant. It’s a beautiful idea,” said Ralf.
This is the 11th year that New York Festivals has brought together a panel of globally respected innovators from ground-breaking agencies to view brave creative work from around the globe.
The Executive Jury will convene for multiple passionate and focused discussions to select the World’s Best Advertising from the shortlisted entries selected by the online NYF Grand Jury.
2021 Executive Jury
• Executive Jury President – Ralf Heuel, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, Grabarz & Partner, Germany
• Sandra Bold, Global Creative Director, Publicis, Italy
• Alexis Bronstorph, Chief Creative Officer, Taxi, Canada
• Christian Caldwell, VP, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Lima, Peru
• Cindy Yan Chen, Partner/Chief Strategy Officer, Focus Media Group, China
• Lexi Corn, Creative Director, Iris, USA
• PJ Eales, Executive Creative Director, Machine Cape Town, South Africa
• Ioana Filip, SVP Global Executive Creative Director, Energy BBDO, USA
• Chris Gokiert, Chief Creative Officer, Critical Mass, Canada
• Aste Gutierrez, Creative Director, Droga5, USA
• Kia Heinnen, Creative Director, Droga5, USA
• Takahiro Hosoda, Executive Creative Director, TBWA HAKUHODO, Japan
• Michelle Lassman, Head of Creative, AKQA, USA
• Myles Lord, Managing Creative Director, Serviceplan, Germany
• Sandra Luciano, Creative Director Retail, Saatchi & Saatchi, USA
• Anil Nair, Chief Executive Officer, VMLY&R, India
• Sergio Leon Novoa, VP of Content & Experience, Sancho BBDO, Colombia
• Viral Pandya, Partner, Cog Digital, India
• Allison Pierce, Global Chief Creative Officer, Intel VMLY&R, USA
• Jason Romeyko, Worldwide Executive Creative Director, Serviceplan, Germany
• Ramanuj Shastry, Co-Founder, Infectious Advertising, India
• David Weinstock, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Decoded Advertising, USA
• Polina Zabrodskaya, Creative Director, AMVBBDO, United Kingdom
• Nicolas Zarlenga, Chief Creative Officer & Partner, The Juju, Argentina
• Kevin Zung, Chief Operating Officer, WMcCann, Brazil
All entries into the 2021 NYF Advertising Awards competition will be judged by 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, a panel of prominent global creative minds, who collectively cast over 400,000+ votes to select the World’s Best Advertising®.
The deadline to enter the 2021 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is February 26, 2021. For more information on categories, rules and regulations or to review the 2021 entry guide visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/Competition/Rules. To enter this year’s competition, visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/.
