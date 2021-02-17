LID Landscapes is Celebrating 40 Years of Service with a Relocation from Boulder to Longmont, Colorado
Emily@emily-e-martin.com
26 S Sunset Street
Longmont, CO 80501
LID Landscapes has been serving the Boulder Valley for 41 years with a passion to create, maintain and improve personal and business landscape environments. We value the opportunities to make our clients’ lives and properties more beautiful and more sustainable through the services we provide. Since its inception in 1980, LID Landscapes has been helping their clients have a seamless worry-free experience in building and maintaining their landscapes with superior client communication and excellent quality.
With the many changes that have happened with COVID-19 this past year, LID Landscapes has continued to grow and is happy to employ many members of our community. Amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, LID Landscapes was in the process of moving our facility to accommodate our growing team. As such, LID Landscapes is excited to announce that in April of 2020, our facilities moved from 3131 N 75th Street in Boulder to 26 S Sunset Street in Longmont. Our new 6-acre property along the St. Vrain River, just north of Boston Street in Longmont, will allow our team to continue to grow and is conveniently located to ensure continued superior service to our clients. Our General Manager, Scott Natter, believes the move “is a key factor in the continued success and growth of LID Landscapes as a Boulder Valley institution. We look forward to continuing are excellent level of service for our current clients while bringing those services to a whole new market.”
Join with us in celebrating our 41 years of service and see how we can help improve your lives through beautiful landscapes and hassle-free maintenance. If you are looking for landscape design and installation, maintenance, and irrigation services you can visit us on our website at www.LIDLandscapes.com or call our office at (303) 440-7833.
