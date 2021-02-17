Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VALUCAP APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valucap Investments Inc., announces the appointment of Mr. Thomas Christoff as a director as at August 28, 2020. Mr. Christoff has an MBA from the Rotman School of Business and has decades of experience in various industries.

Mr. Jeffrey Watts had resigned as director and CEO on November 11, 2019.

About Valucap
Valucap has limited financial resources. Valucap’s mandate is currently under review. To date, Valucap has operated as small cap Canadian equity company specializing in investing in commercialized and undercapitalized companies that have high growth potential. Valucap has been delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange – NEX.
Magaly Bianchini
President and Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@valucap.ca

