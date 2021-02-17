Death Investigation in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. –The Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating a death in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Sunday, February 14, 2021.

On February 14, 2021 at 11:37 a.m. Wisconsin Dells police officers were sent to check the welfare of two people staying in a room at 1015 River Rd. Upon arrival, the officers made contact at the room and were met by a man who said he was okay. When they asked about the female, they were told she was deceased.

The male was detained, and a death investigation is ongoing. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The male in custody has been identified as Jeremy Lee Mondy, age 34, of Janesville, Wisconsin. Mondy remains in custody in Columbia County Jail on one count of homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. The name of the decedent is not being released at this time. The family of the decedent is requesting privacy at this time. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation are working with the Lake Delton Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Columbia County Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin Department of Justice.