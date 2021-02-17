Online Auctions Bring Success for Multi-Million Dollar Property Sales
EINPresswire.com/ -- The era of waiting months to find a buyer for your luxury residence is over. Nowadays, an online auction -- with its fast, firm closing date and bigger pool of qualified buyers -- is the way to go if you need more control over the outcome than is usually possible with traditional real estate marketing.
So far this winter season, Interluxe with its pioneering and industry leading luxury real estate auction platform, sold four properties across three states and two countries. Interluxe throughout the winter campaigns captured 3,804 buyer prospects, 111 previews, 27 registered bidders and collectively generated nearly $90M in bids in these four sales.
Oil Nut Bay, Virgin Gorda - British Virgin Islands-
In exclusive Oil Nut Bay, BVI, a magnificent hillside villa with ocean views, sold during an Interluxe auction. After having been on and off the market for a 5 year period, Interluxe became involved and implemented a global media and marketing campaign to raise awareness and generate global demand. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our team adapted to the challenges of travel and in-person showings and were able to deliver an immense buyer response resulting in 1,196 inquiries, 17 virtual previews, and 5 registered bidders. When the property closes, the sale will have achieved a record setting price.
The seller’s agent, Jaime Rae Turnbull of Higbie Maxon Agney, said, "When the decision was made to auction Villa Brise de Mer, Interluxe was the absolute best platform and team to collaborate with due to their record success in selling luxury properties! Their ability to adapt to current market conditions and provide a unique approach to marketing this exquisite yet remote property virtually allowed us to create the most efficient method for the seller and buyer. With virtual showings and an online auction, the world pandemic had very little effect on the ability to market and sell the property.”
The Dominion - San Antonito, TX-
In San Antonio, Texas, a custom-built estate with Hill Country views in the exclusive Dominion community, the same where George Strait is currently selling his home, was sold at auction. Interluxe brought in more qualified buyers in 3 days of showings than the entire time the home was on the market. We saw 97 groups at the previews, 10 bidders and 10 offers.
The seller's agent, Matthew Resnick of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, said, “Interluxe has been great. The communication has been very professional, everything they said they would do, they’ve done. The marketing has brought a tremendous amount of traffic to the house. The buyers that Interluxe brought us are all quality buyers who are ready and able to purchase this home. It has been outstanding.”
Texas Hill Country Estate - Comfort, TX-
Another private, gated estate in the coveted Texas Hill Country was also sold at auction by Interluxe. Bidding was enthusiastic, with nine bidders competing to own this stunning Spanish-Mediterranean style property in Comfort, Texas.
The pleased sellers of this magnificent custom-built home stated “after having our home on the market for a couple of years with no results, we decided it was time to take control. After evaluating our options, we decided to auction with Interluxe because of their innovative ideas and fresh approach to marketing our property in addition to their long-proven track record of results.”
Ritz Carlton Residences - Beaver Creek, CO-
A two bedroom, two bathroom luxury residence at the Ritz Carlton, Bachelor Gulch was scheduled to go to auction on January 11th, but sold prior to the auction date. After less than 30 days of an Interluxe marketing campaign an offer was tendered that the sellers couldn’t turn down. The listing agents, Gil Fancher and Ted Steers of the Vail Real Estate Center, were ecstatic about collaborating in another successful Interluxe sale.
When the sellers were reflecting on their selling experience with Interluxe they said “We had our condo listed for going on two and a half years. During that period, we had multiple selling agents and those agents rarely brought buyers to our unit. You quickly developed the marketing materials which we saw immediately. Those marketing efforts led to an exceptional response of people registering for the scheduled auction, giving us the knowledge that we had found the right avenue to sell this exceptional property. Much to our surprise, even with the strong interest in the auction, you brought us a full price, pre-auction offer to purchase our condo. No surprises, no traditional contingencies in the final offer price by the buyer, just a smooth 30 day close. We could not be more pleased with Interluxe and have quickly become strong advocates of the Interluxe brand and your refreshing approach to selling real estate.”
Despite the current conditions of the COVID-19 world, online auctions mean luxury transactions can carry on as usual. For all of Interluxe's online auctions, bidders can participate from anywhere in the world. “Interluxe has centered our model on offering clients a streamlined and virtual approach to buying and selling luxury property” said Scott Kirk, Interluxe President. “Tour in-person or virtually and all bidding takes place online. With all inspections and due diligence provided in advance of the sale, there’s no better or safer way to buy.”
Having concluded a successful end to 2020, Interluxe is gearing up for more sales in 2021 -- If you'd like to finally get your property sold, call Interluxe at (888) 415-5893 for a complimentary evaluation and market analysis.
About Interluxe: Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers and seasoned agents around the world to achieve the best possible outcomes, through bespoke marketing campaigns and a robust client database including ultra qualified buyers, facilitating transactions all within 45 days. Since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean and is expanding to more international territories. More information is available at http://www.Interluxe.com.
Alex Goodman
