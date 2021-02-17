Uprise Named to MSP 500 for Managed Services and Security
Uprise, a leading IT managed services and solutions company, is named to CRN's 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category.
Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, Uprise is accelerating growth in all aspects of our services offerings.”PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uprise, a leading IT managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named Uprise to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. Released annually, it recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions while maximizing their return on technology investments.
— Brian Gagnon, CTO, Uprise
CRN's 2021 MSP 500 identifies the market's key managed services organizations that are setting themselves apart with best-in-class business technology solutions. The MSP Security 100 spotlights MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises security services expertise.
"Uprise is very proud to have been named to the prestigious MSP 500 in the Security 100 category," said Brian Gagnon, chief technology officer at Uprise. "Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, Uprise is accelerating growth in all aspects of our services offerings. Our commitment to our clients and our focus on delivering secure, tech-enabled managed services remains at the center of our value proposition. On behalf of our team, we are delighted to receive this recognition, and I thank everyone at Uprise for making it possible."
Through their IT Services Management portfolio, Uprise focuses on innovative technology solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and the end-user experience. The company focuses on driving secure, cost-effective, and rapid digital transformation and offers solutions in public and private cloud, collaboration, unified communications, digital workplace, mobility, hybrid infrastructure, and security.
"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."
About Uprise
Uprise is a global IT managed services and solutions company focused on helping business leaders accelerate digital enterprise and develop innovative end-user experiences. Uprise provides comprehensive and fully managed security, mobility, and productivity technology solutions to a variety of customers.
Uprise is headquartered in Maine with offices in Boston, New York, Dallas, and Houston.
