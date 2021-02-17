Quick Quack Car Wash Sharing Kindness All Week
Quick Quack to Host Second Annual Random Quacks of Kindness Week for CommunityPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash is hosting Random Acts of Kindness Week, better known at Quick Quack as Random Quacks of Kindness Week. The nomination period will be from February 15-21, 2021, and the community is encouraged to visit www.dontdrivedirty.com/kindness to nominate someone who deserves a Random Quack of Kindness.
"Random Quacks of Kindness allows Quick Quack to give back to the community and provide assistance to people who may be going through a tough time,” said Quick Quack’s Chief Experience Officer/Founding Partner, Travis Kimball. “We are excited to continue our mission of changing lives for the better by sharing kindness in our community."
Quick Quack has committed to help individuals with grocery delivery, restaurant or other gift card purchases and offer support to someone (or some organization) that could benefit with a kind gesture.
Quick Quack will be accepting nominations for individuals, families, and organizations that could use a Random Quack of Kindness to brighten their day and help during a time of need. Selected nominees of Random Quacks of Kindness will be contacted March 1-14, 2021 so Quick Quack can fulfill the random act.
“Last year was our first year to host Random Quacks of Kindness and because of the pandemic, we had an overwhelming response of nominations,” said Frank Golda, Area Marketing Leader. “We look forward to the nominations this year, and we hope the community will visit our website and nominate a deserving company, friend or family member.”
For more information or to nominate someone for Random Quacks of Kindness, visit www.dontdrivedirty.com/kindness.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named Quackals, Quick Quack is best known for free, self-service vacuums and unlimited carwash memberships. Don’t Drive Dirty! ™
Frank Golda
Quick Quack Car Wash
fgolda@dontdrivedirty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Nominations Now Open for Random Quacks of Kindness