Craftspace, Inc. launches a Regulation Crowdfunding raise with Folla Capital, LLC
Craftspace, LLC upcycles shipping containers to create sustainably-focused modular building solutions.WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folla Capital, LLC announced today that Craftspace, Inc. is conducting a Regulation Crowdfunding exempt security offering on its platform. Craftspace, located in Wilmington, NC, upcycles shipping containers to create sustainably-focused modular building solutions. The company website is www.craftspaceinc.com. The company is working to raise up to $150,000 through its Growth & Development Bond offering. The deadline for the offering is May 31, 2021 and anyone interested in learning more should visit www.follacapital.com.
Folla Capital is facilitating the offering. Folla Capital engages in private placement securities, and other capital raising activities, focusing on exempt security offerings enabled under the JOBS Act of 2012, including Regulation Crowdfunding, Regulation D (Rules 504, 506(b) and 506(c)) and Regulation A (Tier 1 and Tier 2) offerings. Folla Capital’s core team started in North Carolina in 2018, facilitating the State’s intrastate investment crowdfunding program called the NC PACES Act. Based on this experience, they began the process of expanding nationally to help any company, in any state, raise capital using exempt offerings, including investment crowdfunding programs. “Our founders are entrepreneurs ourselves,” says Chris Franklin, CPA, and Folla Capital’s CFO and CCO. “We’ve gone down the path of having to raise money the traditional way. We know what it’s like to have to make payroll and manage cash flow. We want to connect small businesses to everyday investors within their local community and provide an opportunity for all.”
The Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Obama in April 2012. The Act is designed to encourage small business and startup funding by easing federal regulations and allowing individuals to become investors. According to a report by Crowdfund Capital Advisors and the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, since 2016, over 2,600 companies have raised more than $500,000,000 under the JOBS Act.
Regulation Crowdfunding, Regulation D, and Regulation A securities are speculative, illiquid, and carry a high degree of risk, including the loss of the entire investment. To learn more about Folla Capital, visit their website at www.follacapital.com or check them out by clicking FINRA Broker Check.
John Panaccione
Folla Capital, LLC
+1 9107563433
inquiry@follacapital.com